Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) EVP Shanna R. Kuzdzal Acquires 650 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) EVP Shanna R. Kuzdzal acquired 650 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.08 per share, for a total transaction of $19,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 79,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,647. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $669.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

