Alliance Mining (ALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 95683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Alliance Mining Company Profile (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

