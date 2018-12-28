Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in NationalResearchCorp . (NRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the third quarter worth about $602,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the third quarter worth about $741,000.
Shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. NationalResearchCorp . has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.85.
NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from NationalResearchCorp .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
In other news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $423,120 over the last ninety days.
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.
