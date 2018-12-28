Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 542 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,384 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 954,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 310.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after acquiring an additional 368,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 427,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mercadolibre from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.67.

MELI stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $257.52 and a 12-month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

