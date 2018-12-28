Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 60,599 QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 43.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 41.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 263,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,053,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,166 shares of company stock worth $4,223,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. William Blair started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

QNST opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.51 million, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

