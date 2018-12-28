Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,208 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 375.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 98.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $696,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $151,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,198.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $270,770. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $928.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

