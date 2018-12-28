Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yancey L. Spruill bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,619.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 24,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $250,126.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $380,972 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

