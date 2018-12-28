Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,052.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market cap of $685.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

