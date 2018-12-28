Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 1,602.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALPN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

