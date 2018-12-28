Alteryx Inc (AYX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 1,950.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $796,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alteryx by 25.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $238,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $48,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and have sold 187,462 shares worth $9,832,831. Corporate insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $59.60 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/alteryx-inc-ayx-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.