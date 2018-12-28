Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,576.5% during the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,320,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,656,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,088,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

