American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.46

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4577 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

BATS ACSI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 10,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. American Customer Satisfaction ETF has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

