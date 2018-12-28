American Express (AXP) Receives $112.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $114.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

AXP opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

