American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American Express by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $94.68 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

