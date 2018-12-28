AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.44.

AMN opened at $56.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $803,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $180,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,394. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,751,000 after buying an additional 1,220,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

