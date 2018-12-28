Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (EASI) to Issue $0.10 Special Dividend

Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

EASI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332. Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

