Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 703,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,581. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,154 shares in the company, valued at $374,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,375,000 after purchasing an additional 327,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,041,000 after purchasing an additional 822,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

