Analysts Anticipate Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Ocean Group.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $189.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

GOGL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 217,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,245. The company has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 2.43. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,065,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 534,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 482,130 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.