Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,194 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $286,108.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 18,434 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $239,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,190 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Green Plains by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Green Plains by 6,817.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,836. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

