Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,194 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $286,108.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 18,434 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $239,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,190 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Green Plains by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Green Plains by 6,817.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,836. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply