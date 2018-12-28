Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post $26.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 billion and the lowest is $26.42 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $23.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $108.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.63 billion to $108.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.84 billion to $113.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 142,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $170.32 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

