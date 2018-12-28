Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $15.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $57.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $65.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 31,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,872. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $214,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

