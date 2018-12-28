Analysts Expect PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 46.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,968,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDLI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 27,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PDL BioPharma declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 27.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

