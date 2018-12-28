Analysts Expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce sales of $81.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the lowest is $80.20 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $50.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $299.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $300.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $365.23 million, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $373.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

RNGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

In other news, Director William M. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 15,520 shares of company stock worth $122,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 541,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.