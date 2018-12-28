Analysts Expect Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. 567,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,022. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,249,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Waste Connections by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,714,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,314,000 after purchasing an additional 426,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,113,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

