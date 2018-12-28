Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $80,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,389,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,125 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $178,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 535,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 514,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 83,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,960,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

