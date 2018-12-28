Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Price Target at $2,153.78

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,153.78.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,930.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $1,608,773 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 17.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 15.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Booking by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,723.72. 9,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,112. Booking has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 89.69 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

