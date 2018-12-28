Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Price Target at $7.53

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TD Securities raised CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.14. 171,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,647. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.40 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.210000002818792 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$35,788.00. Also, insider Jason Douglas Waugh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.98, for a total transaction of C$25,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $30,695 and have sold 57,500 shares valued at $207,338.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.