Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Target Price at $44.80

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eHealth to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in eHealth by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in eHealth by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $728.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.69.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.