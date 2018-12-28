Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) PT at $119.75

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Wood & Company boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $906,386.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,917 shares in the company, valued at $952,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 78.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 230,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,209,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,335,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.95. 26,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,198. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $92.12 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

