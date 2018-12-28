Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Target Price at $95.11

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $102,562.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 11,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,010,544.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,397 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,161.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,344,242. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 19.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.