Analysts Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA) Target Price at $9.77

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Ronald J.M. Poelzer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$862,500.00. Also, insider Michael Lawford purchased 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$40,028.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,591.

TSE NVA traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.82. 172,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.38 and a 12-month high of C$9.89.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.600000034285716 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

