Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Target Price at $69.33

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

RHI stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

