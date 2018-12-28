Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Price Target at $26.56

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $301.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

