Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pivotal Software (PVTL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pivotal Software (NASDAQ: PVTL):

12/20/2018 – Pivotal Software was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/18/2018 – Pivotal Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/15/2018 – Pivotal Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/12/2018 – Pivotal Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Pivotal Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PVTL opened at $15.65 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $516,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Cook sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVTL. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the third quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth approximately $40,940,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

