Analyzing Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) & Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $100.58 million 2.11 $13.15 million $2.04 15.12 Cortland Bancorp $28.65 million 3.12 $4.35 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 16.25% 9.28% 1.22% Cortland Bancorp 21.28% 13.08% 1.18%

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, and cash management services, as well as annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 29, 2018, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of January 29, 2018, it operated 13 full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Ashtabula, and Summit in Northeastern Ohio, as well as 2 financial services centers in Beachwood and Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

