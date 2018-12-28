Analyzing PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) & Its Rivals

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ: PLLL) is one of 24 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PIEDMONT LITHIU/S to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 265 881 1017 34 2.37

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 363.32%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 39.38%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 11.25% 12.27% 6.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A -$9.95 million -3.62 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors $1.83 billion $259.90 million 9.33

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S competitors beat PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

