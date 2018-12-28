AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of AnaptysBio worth $162,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 65.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 27.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 28.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,669,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 30,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,177,488.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,552.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,948 shares of company stock worth $14,434,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 3.39. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/anaptysbio-inc-anab-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.