Andrew F. Cates Acquires 790 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.02. 255,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,988. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $206.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Williams Capital set a $231.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

