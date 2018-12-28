ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Holdings Trimmed by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $495.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.54.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/ani-pharmaceuticals-inc-anip-holdings-trimmed-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.