Apergy Corp (APY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several analysts have commented on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

APY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 12,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,531. Apergy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 73,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 2,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 502,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 478,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

