Apple (AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nomura set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $721.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 867,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 809,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,692,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,961,810,000 after buying an additional 485,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

