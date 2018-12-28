Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Farmers Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

