Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 154,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 113,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 701.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 254,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.