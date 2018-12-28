AQR Capital Management LLC Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,714 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

MS opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

