Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,597,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFI. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Gabelli raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $15.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of AFI opened at $11.85 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/armstrong-flooring-inc-afi-position-lifted-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.