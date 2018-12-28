ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Receives $29.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

ARRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James cut ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARRIS International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 47.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,719,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after buying an additional 553,357 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the third quarter valued at $12,042,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,339,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the third quarter valued at $3,903,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,909,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARRS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 134,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,143. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. ARRIS International has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ARRIS International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

