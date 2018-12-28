Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $480,471,000 after acquiring an additional 251,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,413,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 85,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 226,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 225,939 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,461.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,167.50 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,714.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

