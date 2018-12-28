Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Receives $79.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $79.03.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.20 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

