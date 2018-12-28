ASM International (ASMIY) & Brooks Automation (BRKS) Financial Review

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33% Brooks Automation 14.94% 13.78% 8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASM International and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than ASM International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASM International and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $832.99 million 2.34 $511.35 million N/A N/A Brooks Automation $631.56 million 2.95 $116.57 million $0.64 40.39

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ASM International has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brooks Automation pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ASM International beats Brooks Automation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services; and gene sequencing analysis and synthesis services. The company serves thee semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

