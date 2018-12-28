Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 612,508 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 1,048,136 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Asterias Biotherapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AST opened at $0.58 on Friday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

AST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/asterias-biotherapeutics-inc-ast-sees-significant-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

About Asterias Biotherapeutics

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.